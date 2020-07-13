All apartments in Travilah
13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE

13561 Flowerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13561 Flowerfield Drive, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful large luxury town home in Potomac Glen, Huge kitchen w/ granite, island open to family room, access to deck overlooking tree. Walk out basement w/ fire place, full bath, fenced backyard/patio. Excellent condition and hard wood floor for entire house including stairs. Please use GCAAR form, $45 for application fee per adult. Proof of income. No pets and smoking allowed. Tenant occupied, please text 2 hours notice in advance. Winston Churchill high school district. Tenant occupied, please text 2 hours notice in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travilah.
Does 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
