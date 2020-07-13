13561 FLOWERFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful large luxury town home in Potomac Glen, Huge kitchen w/ granite, island open to family room, access to deck overlooking tree. Walk out basement w/ fire place, full bath, fenced backyard/patio. Excellent condition and hard wood floor for entire house including stairs. Please use GCAAR form, $45 for application fee per adult. Proof of income. No pets and smoking allowed. Tenant occupied, please text 2 hours notice in advance. Winston Churchill high school district. Tenant occupied, please text 2 hours notice in advance.