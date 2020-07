Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY 3 BR, 3.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD WITH MANY NEW UPDATES - WINDOWS, KITCHEN COUNTERTOP, KITCHEN APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOOR ON ALL LEVEL, GARAGE DOOR, GARAGE DOOR OPENER AND FURNACE. GREAT VIEW FROM THE DECK. BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS. STEREO SPEAKER SYSTEM THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. The photos were taken previously