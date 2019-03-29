All apartments in Travilah
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE

12303 Greenbriar Branch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12303 Greenbriar Branch Dr, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Exquisite home w/Gourmet KIT granite counters,SS VIKING appls, large island, sitting rm and sun rm off kit, back staircase, main flr office, DECK, main lvl laundry,crown molding,columns and wainscoting, Lrg master w/ His/Her walk-ins and lux master bath, HUGE fin bsmt w/separate Theater Theater conveys)and BR/FB and wet bar,Drapes convey,2nd laundry in bsmt. Private lot backs to nature preserve ******** Small to medium dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12303 GREENBRIAR BRANCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
