12009 WETHERFIELD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this stately home in Lake Potomac nestled on a scenic two acre lot. The double entry doors of the home lead to a grand two story foyer flanked formal living room and dining rooms. Hardwood floors span the entire main level, which features a great room with soaring cathedral ceilings and the spacious eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and sunny breakfast area. The upper level has two master suites with attached full baths, one of which contains a jetted soaking tub, huge separate shower, W/C, and double vanities. Downstairs, the fully finished walkout basement boasts an enormous recreation room complete with a wet bar. The basement also features the fifth bedroom, an adjacent bonus room, and full bath. This gorgeous brick home is fully fenced and the backyard is an entertainer's dream and incredibly functional! In addition to the gas heated in-ground pool with a convenient electric retractable cover, the backyard features an outdoor kitchen with a grill, there is also a relaxing hot tub, and some playground equipment. Multiple cars can be parked on the newly resealed driveway out front and the attached 3 car garage provides extra storage space and a workshop area. Good credit required.