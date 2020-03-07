All apartments in Travilah
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

12009 WETHERFIELD LANE

12009 Wetherfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12009 Wetherfield Lane, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this stately home in Lake Potomac nestled on a scenic two acre lot. The double entry doors of the home lead to a grand two story foyer flanked formal living room and dining rooms. Hardwood floors span the entire main level, which features a great room with soaring cathedral ceilings and the spacious eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and sunny breakfast area. The upper level has two master suites with attached full baths, one of which contains a jetted soaking tub, huge separate shower, W/C, and double vanities. Downstairs, the fully finished walkout basement boasts an enormous recreation room complete with a wet bar. The basement also features the fifth bedroom, an adjacent bonus room, and full bath. This gorgeous brick home is fully fenced and the backyard is an entertainer's dream and incredibly functional! In addition to the gas heated in-ground pool with a convenient electric retractable cover, the backyard features an outdoor kitchen with a grill, there is also a relaxing hot tub, and some playground equipment. Multiple cars can be parked on the newly resealed driveway out front and the attached 3 car garage provides extra storage space and a workshop area. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

