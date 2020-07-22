All apartments in Timonium
2314 Wonderview Road
Last updated January 9 2020

2314 Wonderview Road

2314 Wonderview Road · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Wonderview Road, Timonium, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready for Move-in! Charming Renovated Brick Townhouse with High End Designer Finishes throughout. A Lovely Home. Over 2,640 sq ft of Luxury Living. Dream Kitchen w/ Wine Fridge, Granite Countertops, 42 inch Cherry Cabinets, SS appliances, Induction Stove Top with Convection and Warming Oven. Pristine Hardwood Floors. Slate Tile floors, Quiet and Private. Picturesque View. Features 3 beds +Guest Room, 3.5 baths and large Rec Room. Separate Dining Room. Walk-out basement. Fenced Yard backs to green space. Deck.Crown Molding, 6 inch baseboards, Shiplap. Convenient to shopping and commuter routes. Great schools. Rarely offered. Good credit and Clean Background required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Wonderview Road have any available units?
2314 Wonderview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timonium, MD.
What amenities does 2314 Wonderview Road have?
Some of 2314 Wonderview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Wonderview Road currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Wonderview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Wonderview Road pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Wonderview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timonium.
Does 2314 Wonderview Road offer parking?
No, 2314 Wonderview Road does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Wonderview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Wonderview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Wonderview Road have a pool?
No, 2314 Wonderview Road does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Wonderview Road have accessible units?
No, 2314 Wonderview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Wonderview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Wonderview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Wonderview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Wonderview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
