2314 Wonderview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Ready for Move-in! Charming Renovated Brick Townhouse with High End Designer Finishes throughout. A Lovely Home. Over 2,640 sq ft of Luxury Living. Dream Kitchen w/ Wine Fridge, Granite Countertops, 42 inch Cherry Cabinets, SS appliances, Induction Stove Top with Convection and Warming Oven. Pristine Hardwood Floors. Slate Tile floors, Quiet and Private. Picturesque View. Features 3 beds +Guest Room, 3.5 baths and large Rec Room. Separate Dining Room. Walk-out basement. Fenced Yard backs to green space. Deck.Crown Molding, 6 inch baseboards, Shiplap. Convenient to shopping and commuter routes. Great schools. Rarely offered. Good credit and Clean Background required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.