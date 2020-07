Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Quail Hollow unit , one of the few with a screened porch to enjoy the beautiful golf course views.The two bathrooms and powder room have been updated. Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms.There is a one car garage and additional parking space.Martingham offers a waterfront park for residents only, fabulous opportunity for stressful walks thru the community.Just minutes to historic St Michaels.