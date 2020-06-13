Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MD

North Camden
91 Units Available
Coventry Square
504 Coventry Lane, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1272 sqft
OUR MODEL APARTMENTS ARE STILL OPEN AND AVAILABLE FOR SELF-GUIDED TOURS! Call today to schedule an appointment! Style, substance and superior living are the pillars of quality living at Coventry Square.
26 Units Available
Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes
1000 Marley Manor Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1318 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
24 Units Available
Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes
130 Ocean Aisle Circle, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1366 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
Parkside & Parkwood Apartments
514 Emory Court, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1308 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkside & Parkwood Apartments in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Addison Court
416 E North Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1365 sqft
Located close to a wide variety of parks, shops, and restaurants. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, walk-in closets, granite counters, and more. Community includes gym, clubhouse, pool, and package receiving.
3 Units Available
Mill Pond Village
303 Mill Pond Ln, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$970
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1325 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios. The verdant community features park, pool, gym, and tennis court. The Centre at Salisbury mall is nearby, and Highway 13 links to downtown Salisbury.
North Camden
3 Units Available
Oak Hill Townhomes
518 Alabama Ave, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're distancing, but still listening! All tours are currently being conducted virtually at this time. Please call, email or message us on social media for additional information! OAK HILL TOWNHOMES.
Contact for Availability
Runaway Bay Apartments
103 Overlook Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1130 sqft
Convenient to Routes 13 and 50. Thoughtfully designed two- and three-bedroom apartments with warm paint colors, wide plank floors and multiple closets. Community with a tranquility garden, open recreational area and several walking paths.

1 Unit Available
Island Club
1500 Sharen Drive, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Island Club Apartment's - Property Id: 141177 Our open -Concept one, two and three bedroom floor plans come in several unique styles, all including full size in unit, washers and dryers, private terraces and plenty of closet

Presidents - Princeton
1 Unit Available
827 EASTERN SHORE DR
827 Eastern Shore Drive, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 EASTERN SHORE DR in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!

Newtown
1 Unit Available
404 E WILLIAM STREET
404 E William St, Salisbury, MD
Studio
$550
450 sqft
Affordable one room efficiency apartment on the second floor of the Bradley Building, located at the corner of East William Street, East Church Street and Route 13.

North Camden
1 Unit Available
312 MARYLAND AVENUE
312 Maryland Avenue, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Updated apartment on the second floor of a quiet apartment building off Camden Avenue, near Downtown Salisbury and PRMC. The apartment has one bedroom, a living room, kitchen, and a full bathroom. Shared rear deck.

North Camden
1 Unit Available
706 SMITH ST #1
706 Smith St, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$675
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 706 SMITH ST #1 in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!

North Camden
1 Unit Available
234 NORTH BLVD #A
234 North Blvd, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$895
**Available in July**

1 Unit Available
208 S SARATOGA ST
208 South Saratoga Street, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 208 S SARATOGA ST in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!

Presidents - Princeton
1 Unit Available
405 Poplar Street
405 Poplar Street, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
**AUGUST MOVE IN** Completely Remodeled! All new paint, and carpet! Beautiful Grey floating plank flooring. Super Clean, and Fresh! Plenty of parking. Brand New heating and air, making utility bills affordable. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
808 COLLEGE LN #D
808 College Ln, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 808 COLLEGE LN #D in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1523 Anchors Way
1523 Anchors Way, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2568 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further, this place will by far meet all of your families needs! 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath fully remodeled home located in the highly demanded Harbor Point neighborhood.

North Camden
1 Unit Available
302 NORTH BLVD
302 North Boulevard, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 302 NORTH BLVD in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1115 Fairview Lane - 1
1115 Fairview Lane, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1776 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Gorgeous house located in Heritage Subdivision. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms- All large and spacious rooms with Walk-In Closets.

Doverdale
1 Unit Available
608 HOMER ST
608 Homer Street, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 608 HOMER ST in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
104 HALSEY DR
104 Halsey Drive, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104 HALSEY DR in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!

North Camden
1 Unit Available
406 MONTICELLO AVE
406 Monticello Avenue, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
**Available June 15th **Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath Cape Cod. This home features Hardwoods & laminate throughout. Spacious rooms w/some modern updates. Fully Fenced yard,

Presidents - Princeton
1 Unit Available
206 South Haven Avenue
206 South Haven Avenue, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1286 sqft
ANCHORED PROPERTY SERVICES Presents this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in walking distance from the University!! - This home sits on a spacious corner lot. New heating & air system. New flooring in both full baths, kitchen and utility room.

Median Rent in Salisbury

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Salisbury is $821, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,082.
Studio
$734
1 Bed
$821
2 Beds
$1,082
3+ Beds
$1,478
City GuideSalisbury
Welcome to Salisbury, a nice, historic, and walkable waterside city just over 100 short miles (sarcasm alert!) from Washington D.C., Philly, and Baltimore. It's a fine place to call home, so hop on board and we'll guide you through the renter's life in the biggest little city in Maryland.
Life in Salisbury

A major hub for shopping, dining, and nightlife, and home to a large population of university students attending Salisbury University, Sojourner Douglass College, and Wor-Wic, this little city is often referred to as the "Crossroads of Delmarva". It is the center of business for the Delmarva Peninsula and sees far more faces than just the 30,000 people who live there. The rental market here is primarily made up of small apartment buildings and single-family homes built around the middle of the century.

Inexpensive apartments can be found throughout the city for about $600, with some nicer yet still affordable places in the $800 - $1,000 range. Of course, if you are looking for opulence you can spend anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000 on some ridiculously extravagant apartment complexes and condos. Or, you can check out the rental homes near the Wicomico River.

So, what kind of amenities do renters get to enjoy around here? Well, in most apartment communities there is a gym, swimming pool, playground, picnic areas, and clubhouse. Some properties come with tennis and volleyball courts, as well as some very happy surprises, such as cultural events, health and wellness programs, game rooms, libraries, and lush, elaborate landscaping. As far as unit amenities go, it is hard to find a property rental in town that doesn't come with its own washer and dryer, which is one of the best conveniences a renter could ever hope for. There are also lots of apartments and houses for rent that include a fireplace, yard, water views, and every once in a while a little bit of waterfront.

Sometimes it seems that cats get all the love when it comes to apartments. However, in this city there are many places that are both cat friendly and dog friendly. Even big dogs are accepted at a few rental properties around town. So, bring your furry contingent along because odds are they’ll meet a warm welcome.

With such a large population of those wild college kids, families should pay a visit to their potential neighborhood before picking a new place to live. If you’re one of those people who sees a gorgeous old Georgian or Victorian home and thinks "Now, that's my new place", well you had better take a drive down there and check it out first.

So, now you're ready to get into the rental market of Salisbury, Maryland. Enjoy.

-By Katy Comal

Salisbury rents increased moderately over the past month

Salisbury rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salisbury stand at $822 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,083 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Salisbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Maryland

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Salisbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Maryland, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole experienced flat rent growth over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Rockville is the most expensive of all Maryland's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,007; of the 10 largest Maryland cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Waldorf experiencing the fastest decline (-6.6%).
    • Glen Burnie, Frederick, and Dundalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.3%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Salisbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Salisbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Salisbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salisbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,083 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Salisbury.
    • While Salisbury's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salisbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salisbury.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Salisbury?
    In Salisbury, the median rent is $734 for a studio, $821 for a 1-bedroom, $1,082 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,478 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Salisbury, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Salisbury?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Salisbury include North Camden.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Salisbury?
    Some of the colleges located in the Salisbury area include Salisbury University, and Wesley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Salisbury?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Salisbury from include Dover, Berlin, Easton, Millsboro, and Cambridge.

