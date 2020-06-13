38 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MD📍
A major hub for shopping, dining, and nightlife, and home to a large population of university students attending Salisbury University, Sojourner Douglass College, and Wor-Wic, this little city is often referred to as the "Crossroads of Delmarva". It is the center of business for the Delmarva Peninsula and sees far more faces than just the 30,000 people who live there. The rental market here is primarily made up of small apartment buildings and single-family homes built around the middle of the century.
Inexpensive apartments can be found throughout the city for about $600, with some nicer yet still affordable places in the $800 - $1,000 range. Of course, if you are looking for opulence you can spend anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000 on some ridiculously extravagant apartment complexes and condos. Or, you can check out the rental homes near the Wicomico River.
So, what kind of amenities do renters get to enjoy around here? Well, in most apartment communities there is a gym, swimming pool, playground, picnic areas, and clubhouse. Some properties come with tennis and volleyball courts, as well as some very happy surprises, such as cultural events, health and wellness programs, game rooms, libraries, and lush, elaborate landscaping. As far as unit amenities go, it is hard to find a property rental in town that doesn't come with its own washer and dryer, which is one of the best conveniences a renter could ever hope for. There are also lots of apartments and houses for rent that include a fireplace, yard, water views, and every once in a while a little bit of waterfront.
Sometimes it seems that cats get all the love when it comes to apartments. However, in this city there are many places that are both cat friendly and dog friendly. Even big dogs are accepted at a few rental properties around town. So, bring your furry contingent along because odds are they’ll meet a warm welcome.
With such a large population of those wild college kids, families should pay a visit to their potential neighborhood before picking a new place to live. If you’re one of those people who sees a gorgeous old Georgian or Victorian home and thinks "Now, that's my new place", well you had better take a drive down there and check it out first.
So, now you're ready to get into the rental market of Salisbury, Maryland. Enjoy.
June 2020 Salisbury Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Salisbury Rent Report. Salisbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salisbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Salisbury rents increased moderately over the past month
Salisbury rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salisbury stand at $822 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,083 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Salisbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Maryland
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Salisbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Maryland, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole experienced flat rent growth over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Rockville is the most expensive of all Maryland's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,007; of the 10 largest Maryland cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Waldorf experiencing the fastest decline (-6.6%).
- Glen Burnie, Frederick, and Dundalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.3%, and 0.7%, respectively).
Salisbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Salisbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Salisbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Salisbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,083 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Salisbury.
- While Salisbury's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salisbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salisbury.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.