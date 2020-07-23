/
/
dorchester county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:22 AM
16 Apartments for rent in Dorchester County, MD📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
700 CATTAIL COVE
700 Cattail Cove, Cambridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1490 sqft
Waterfront Condo - Dorchester model - 2 Bedroom 2 bath unit overlooking Cambridge Creek. Large kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar.
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
40 ACADEMY ST #204
40 Academy St, Dorchester County, MD
1 Bedroom
$599
***55 an older community*** State of Maryland 2020 Income Limits is $27,400 a year.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
401 N SEAWAY CT
401 Seaway Lane, Cambridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gated community with pool and walking path ..Fully furnished townhome...facing Marina on Cambridge Creek 2 balconies, 1 off mstr bdrm, 1 off sunroom off kitchen..large main level Family room with sliders to back porch.
1 of 55
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
113 GARDEN LN #1
113 Garden Ln, Algonquin, MD
2 Bedrooms
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 113 GARDEN LN #1 in Algonquin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Dorchester County
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3265 WILLOW LANE
3265 Willow Lane, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom house with electric heat and A/C, washer & dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO Pets! Available June 1, 2020! / *Please note: Property Manager will only show rental properties with an approved application.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
331 PARK AVE
331 Park Avenue, Federalsburg, MD
Studio
$3,000
Recently renovated 10876 +/- SF commercial building with over 1450 sf office area for lease at $3000 per month NNN.
Results within 5 miles of Dorchester County
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
105 PLEASANT STREET
105 Pleasant Street, Oxford, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1734 sqft
Fabulous location in downtown Oxford with water views of the Tred Avon River.
Results within 10 miles of Dorchester County
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
426 Stallion Lane
426 Stallion Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1433 sqft
Freshly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. Newly installed floors throughout the home, updated stainless steel appliances and an uncommon large 2 car garage built in. Pet friendly home ready to move in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1010 ADOBE DR
1010 Adobe Dr, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Split Foyer, well maintained and will be ready for a new tenant very soon. Professional photos coming soon. Renovated a few years ago in 2016.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12742 MESCALARO LANE
12742 Mescalaro Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3505 sqft
WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
210 E LILLIAN ST #3
210 East Lillian Street, Hebron, MD
1 Bedroom
$625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 E LILLIAN ST #3 in Hebron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 61
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5 W 9TH ST
5 W Ninth St, Blades, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5 W 9TH ST in Blades. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12451 EL DORADO LANE
12451 El Dorado Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2152 sqft
Beautiful contemporary home with scenic winter Chesapeake Bay views and short walk to a secluded beach. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-dac in a great school district.
1 of 72
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
9377 MIDDLEFORD RD
9377 Middleford Road, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9377 MIDDLEFORD RD in Sussex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8110 NURSERY ROAD
8110 Nursery Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
Nice rambler with a great location. Landlord prefers no pets but will consider on a case by case basis. Security deposit required and reasonable credit is a must. House has been maintained
1 of 23
Last updated April 29 at 10:15 PM
1 Unit Available
26525 NORTH POINT ROAD
26525 North Point Road, Talbot County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3178 sqft
This quality built home on just over 6 acres off of the Tred Avon River offers privacy, deep water at the dock with boatlift, 2 car attached garage, and much more. Also offered for sale. Tenant occupied.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dorchester County area include Wesley College, Salisbury University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, and University of Baltimore. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Essex, and Annapolis have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDGlen Burnie, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDSalisbury, MDBowie, MD
Suitland, MDMiddle River, MDRosedale, MDCamp Springs, MDDover, DEElkridge, MDEaston, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MDLexington Park, MDCalifornia, MDDeale, MDChesapeake Beach, MD