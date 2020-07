Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Waterfront Rental on Glebe Creek off the Miles River with easy access to downtown Easton. Furnished or unfurnished available. Relax on your back deck enjoying water views and quiet nature. Inground pool with water views. Spacious home with plenty of room for everyone. Wood burning fireplaces to cozy up next to on those cold winter nights.