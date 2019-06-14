Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

911 Elm Ave Available 07/01/19 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Takoma Park Cape Cod - Walk to Sligo Creek Park / Downtown - This beautiful home is located in Takoma Park, Maryland 1 mile from Downtown Takoma Park, and 1 mile from the Takoma Park Metro.



Once you walk in the door on the main floor, you will find a spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, and french doors that lead out to a spacious deck and fenced in back yard. The kitchen is updated with contemporary cabinets, concrete countertops, and brand new stainless appliances and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining area. You will also find a half bathroom, sunroom, and spacious office area off of the living room.



Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom, 2 more nicely sized bedrooms, and an updated full bathroom.



The lower floor features a family room, laundry room, and another full bathroom.



Best of all this home is walking distance to Sligo Creek Parks bike trails, walking trails, playgrounds, and easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave, New Hampshire, University Ave).



Lease terms:

*50 application fee required

*1-month rent security deposit required

*No smoking

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping



(RLNE3781019)