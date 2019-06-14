All apartments in Takoma Park
911 Elm Ave
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

911 Elm Ave

911 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

911 Elm Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
911 Elm Ave Available 07/01/19 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Takoma Park Cape Cod - Walk to Sligo Creek Park / Downtown - This beautiful home is located in Takoma Park, Maryland 1 mile from Downtown Takoma Park, and 1 mile from the Takoma Park Metro.

Once you walk in the door on the main floor, you will find a spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, and french doors that lead out to a spacious deck and fenced in back yard. The kitchen is updated with contemporary cabinets, concrete countertops, and brand new stainless appliances and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining area. You will also find a half bathroom, sunroom, and spacious office area off of the living room.

Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom, 2 more nicely sized bedrooms, and an updated full bathroom.

The lower floor features a family room, laundry room, and another full bathroom.

Best of all this home is walking distance to Sligo Creek Parks bike trails, walking trails, playgrounds, and easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave, New Hampshire, University Ave).

Lease terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping

(RLNE3781019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Elm Ave have any available units?
911 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 911 Elm Ave have?
Some of 911 Elm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
911 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Elm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 911 Elm Ave offer parking?
No, 911 Elm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 911 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Elm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 911 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 911 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 911 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Elm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Elm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
