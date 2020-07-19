All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7200 Trescott Ave.

7200 Trescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Trescott Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Updated Home in Close-In Takoma Park - Lovely rambler with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Handsome wood floors, all new appliances, off street parking and more.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call:

Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking and No Pets Property

If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Main Office: 301-946-4050

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Trescott Ave. have any available units?
7200 Trescott Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
Is 7200 Trescott Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Trescott Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Trescott Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Trescott Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 7200 Trescott Ave. offer parking?
No, 7200 Trescott Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7200 Trescott Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Trescott Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Trescott Ave. have a pool?
No, 7200 Trescott Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Trescott Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7200 Trescott Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Trescott Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 Trescott Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 Trescott Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 Trescott Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
