Takoma Park, MD
7200 Carroll Ave.
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

7200 Carroll Ave.

7200 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Vintage Bungalow Walk to Takoma Metro! - Welcome home to your vintage, classic Takoma Park bungalow located a hop, skip and a jump from the Takoma Metro! The main living level features living room, separate dining room, kitchen, den and full bathroom. The upper level has 4 nicely sized bedrooms and full bathroom. The era of the home can be felt throughout with the original wood trim, refinished pine floors and 9 foot ceilings. Fenced in yard, driving and porch swing are icing on the cake!

Please contact Matt Sweeney by email at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great house today!

Lease Terms:
2 year lease preferred
No smoking on or in the property
Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, etc.)
Resident required to have renter's insurance policy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3190778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Carroll Ave. have any available units?
7200 Carroll Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
Is 7200 Carroll Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Carroll Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Carroll Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Carroll Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 7200 Carroll Ave. offer parking?
No, 7200 Carroll Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7200 Carroll Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Carroll Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Carroll Ave. have a pool?
No, 7200 Carroll Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Carroll Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7200 Carroll Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Carroll Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 Carroll Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 Carroll Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 Carroll Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
