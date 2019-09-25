7200 Carroll Ave.

Amenities
Vintage Bungalow Walk to Takoma Metro! - Welcome home to your vintage, classic Takoma Park bungalow located a hop, skip and a jump from the Takoma Metro! The main living level features living room, separate dining room, kitchen, den and full bathroom. The upper level has 4 nicely sized bedrooms and full bathroom. The era of the home can be felt throughout with the original wood trim, refinished pine floors and 9 foot ceilings. Fenced in yard, driving and porch swing are icing on the cake!
Please contact Matt Sweeney by email at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great house today!
Lease Terms:
2 year lease preferred
No smoking on or in the property
Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, etc.)
Resident required to have renter's insurance policy
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3190778)