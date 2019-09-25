7200 Carroll Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Vintage Bungalow Walk to Takoma Metro! - Welcome home to your vintage, classic Takoma Park bungalow located a hop, skip and a jump from the Takoma Metro! The main living level features living room, separate dining room, kitchen, den and full bathroom. The upper level has 4 nicely sized bedrooms and full bathroom. The era of the home can be felt throughout with the original wood trim, refinished pine floors and 9 foot ceilings. Fenced in yard, driving and porch swing are icing on the cake!



Please contact Matt Sweeney by email at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great house today!



Lease Terms:

2 year lease preferred

No smoking on or in the property

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, etc.)

Resident required to have renter's insurance policy



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3190778)