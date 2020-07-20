All apartments in Takoma Park
719 Erie Avenue
719 Erie Avenue

719 Erie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

719 Erie Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents this cozy home in a great area. Home consists of living room, full bathroom, spacious bedroom, and with stainless steel appliances such as a gas stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher, cherry cabinets, hardwood floors, radiated heat and window ac unit, washer/dryer in unit and access to the building laundry facility, and off street parking The home has its own entrance separate from the rest of the condo building. A short stroll to Sligo Creek Park, minutes from the Takoma Park town center, minutes from the future purple line, and buses to Metro and other destinations! Cats and small dogs are welcome along with a pet deposit. Tenant is responsible for electric,gas and cable. A minimum of 12 months. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $299 move-in charge/property. Please contact Glenn @ 240-498-4477 for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Erie Avenue have any available units?
719 Erie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 719 Erie Avenue have?
Some of 719 Erie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Erie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 Erie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Erie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Erie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 719 Erie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 719 Erie Avenue offers parking.
Does 719 Erie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 Erie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Erie Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 719 Erie Avenue has a pool.
Does 719 Erie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 Erie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Erie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Erie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Erie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 719 Erie Avenue has units with air conditioning.
