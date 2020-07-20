719 Erie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents this cozy home in a great area. Home consists of living room, full bathroom, spacious bedroom, and with stainless steel appliances such as a gas stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher, cherry cabinets, hardwood floors, radiated heat and window ac unit, washer/dryer in unit and access to the building laundry facility, and off street parking The home has its own entrance separate from the rest of the condo building. A short stroll to Sligo Creek Park, minutes from the Takoma Park town center, minutes from the future purple line, and buses to Metro and other destinations! Cats and small dogs are welcome along with a pet deposit. Tenant is responsible for electric,gas and cable. A minimum of 12 months. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $299 move-in charge/property. Please contact Glenn @ 240-498-4477 for showings