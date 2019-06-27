601 Hudson Ave Apt 310

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautful 2BR/1BA condo overlooking Sligo Creek Park - Welcome home to your cozy condo overlooking Sligo Creek Park. This spacious and private top floor condo has a great open floor plan, upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint and new carpet. You will love the amazing closet space throughout the condo. Enjoy the park views or just relax on your huge balcony!



You will love it here! Conveniently located minutes to downtown Silver Spring, Metro, restaurants, shopping and much more!



Tenants pay gas & electric utilities, water is included. Ample parking space in parking lot.



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

- 12 month lease minimum

- No smoking

- Tenant responsible for gas & electric utilities



To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



No Pets Allowed



