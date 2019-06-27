All apartments in Takoma Park
Takoma Park, MD
601 Hudson Ave Apt 310
601 Hudson Ave Apt 310

601 Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

601 Hudson Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautful 2BR/1BA condo overlooking Sligo Creek Park - Welcome home to your cozy condo overlooking Sligo Creek Park. This spacious and private top floor condo has a great open floor plan, upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint and new carpet. You will love the amazing closet space throughout the condo. Enjoy the park views or just relax on your huge balcony!

You will love it here! Conveniently located minutes to downtown Silver Spring, Metro, restaurants, shopping and much more!

Tenants pay gas & electric utilities, water is included. Ample parking space in parking lot.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
- 12 month lease minimum
- No smoking
- Tenant responsible for gas & electric utilities

To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4976811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 have any available units?
601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 have?
Some of 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 currently offering any rent specials?
601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 pet-friendly?
No, 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 offer parking?
Yes, 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 offers parking.
Does 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 have a pool?
No, 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 does not have a pool.
Does 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 have accessible units?
No, 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Hudson Ave Apt 310 does not have units with air conditioning.
