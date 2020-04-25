All apartments in Takoma Park
407 ELM AVENUE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

407 ELM AVENUE

407 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

407 Elm Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Classic Takoma Park Charm in this Craftsman Style Home. Everything you would expect from a property in this neighborhood: large front porch, wood floors, and vintage wood moldings & doors, PLUS plenty of things you would not expect: Fully renovated, modern kitchen, updated baths, and a finished basement that can serve as a separate living space for in-law, au-pair, friend, etc. Tremendous location is just a few blocks from the DC line, less than 1 mile to the Takoma Park Metro station and all the shopping, dining and night light that Takoma Park has to offer, and 1 mile to Sligo Creek Parkway and all the parks, playgrounds, sport courts the trail connects to. Property available as soon as April 25. Video Tour available at https://youtu.be/z-S31AlAlOE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 ELM AVENUE have any available units?
407 ELM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 407 ELM AVENUE have?
Some of 407 ELM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 ELM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
407 ELM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 ELM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 407 ELM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 407 ELM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 407 ELM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 407 ELM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 ELM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 ELM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 407 ELM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 407 ELM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 407 ELM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 ELM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 ELM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 ELM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 ELM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

