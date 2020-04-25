407 ELM AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Classic Takoma Park Charm in this Craftsman Style Home. Everything you would expect from a property in this neighborhood: large front porch, wood floors, and vintage wood moldings & doors, PLUS plenty of things you would not expect: Fully renovated, modern kitchen, updated baths, and a finished basement that can serve as a separate living space for in-law, au-pair, friend, etc. Tremendous location is just a few blocks from the DC line, less than 1 mile to the Takoma Park Metro station and all the shopping, dining and night light that Takoma Park has to offer, and 1 mile to Sligo Creek Parkway and all the parks, playgrounds, sport courts the trail connects to. Property available as soon as April 25. Video Tour available at https://youtu.be/z-S31AlAlOE