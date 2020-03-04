All apartments in Takoma Park
123 Grant Ave.

123 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

123 Grant Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vintage, Renovated Farmhouse within Walking Distance to Takoma Metro! - Located a reasonable walk to the Takoma Metro and all that Old Town Takoma has to offer by way of restaurants, bars, and farmer's market, you'll be in an amazing location inside a great home with a large private backyard.

As you walk up to your quaint and cozy 1910 farmhouse, open the front door and step into your living room. You'll immediately be impressed by the open layout and original hardwood floors. Continue into the dining area and then into the renovated kitchen with gas oven, expansive countertop, retro fridge and ceramic sink. Off to the side of the kitchen is a really neat breakfast nook/den/office/playroom/anything you want it to be with sliding barn door. The main level also features a full bathroom and brand new washer/dryer.

The upstairs offers a master bedroom with a closet system you'll find in multi-million dollar homes. Also up there are a second bedroom and full bathroom.

To schedule a time to see this place, email (no phone calls please) Michael Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit
No smoking
Resident responsible for water, gas & electric
Renter's insurance policy required

(RLNE5454563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Grant Ave. have any available units?
123 Grant Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 123 Grant Ave. have?
Some of 123 Grant Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Grant Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
123 Grant Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Grant Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Grant Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 123 Grant Ave. offer parking?
No, 123 Grant Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 123 Grant Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Grant Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Grant Ave. have a pool?
No, 123 Grant Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 123 Grant Ave. have accessible units?
No, 123 Grant Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Grant Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Grant Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Grant Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Grant Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
