123 Grant Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vintage, Renovated Farmhouse within Walking Distance to Takoma Metro! - Located a reasonable walk to the Takoma Metro and all that Old Town Takoma has to offer by way of restaurants, bars, and farmer's market, you'll be in an amazing location inside a great home with a large private backyard.



As you walk up to your quaint and cozy 1910 farmhouse, open the front door and step into your living room. You'll immediately be impressed by the open layout and original hardwood floors. Continue into the dining area and then into the renovated kitchen with gas oven, expansive countertop, retro fridge and ceramic sink. Off to the side of the kitchen is a really neat breakfast nook/den/office/playroom/anything you want it to be with sliding barn door. The main level also features a full bathroom and brand new washer/dryer.



The upstairs offers a master bedroom with a closet system you'll find in multi-million dollar homes. Also up there are a second bedroom and full bathroom.



To schedule a time to see this place, email (no phone calls please) Michael Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit

No smoking

Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

Renter's insurance policy required



(RLNE5454563)