1206 HOLTON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel playground fireplace

Beautiful home with oversize windows throughout brings lots of natural sunlight. Elegant new open kitchen with quartz counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, breakfast area overlooking beautiful yard. Bright and Airy living room with wood burning fireplace. Upper level features a spacious master suite with new bath and lots of closet space and two roomy bedrooms. Finished water proofed basement with new sump pump, bedroom and full bath. Super convenient location, minutes to public transportation, a block to Becca Lily Park, playgrounds, Silgo Creek hiker-biker trail, shopping centers and a short walk to future Purple Line University Blvd E/Takoma Park. Sorry No Pet, no smoker