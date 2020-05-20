All apartments in Summerfield
Find more places like 642 Spectator Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerfield, MD
/
642 Spectator Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

642 Spectator Ave

642 Spectator Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Summerfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

642 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning 3 BR/3.5 BA TH in Hyattsville! Step into a spacious living area with carpeted flooring on the lower level with additional living space. The main level of the home has wood flooring, high ceilings and recessed lighting. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and decorative fireplace. There is a deck for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs is the master bedroom suite with a master bath and great natural light. There are two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom as well.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Spectator Ave have any available units?
642 Spectator Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 642 Spectator Ave have?
Some of 642 Spectator Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Spectator Ave currently offering any rent specials?
642 Spectator Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Spectator Ave pet-friendly?
No, 642 Spectator Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 642 Spectator Ave offer parking?
No, 642 Spectator Ave does not offer parking.
Does 642 Spectator Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Spectator Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Spectator Ave have a pool?
No, 642 Spectator Ave does not have a pool.
Does 642 Spectator Ave have accessible units?
No, 642 Spectator Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Spectator Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 Spectator Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 Spectator Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 Spectator Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Summerfield 1 BedroomsSummerfield Apartments with Balcony
Summerfield Apartments with GarageSummerfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Summerfield Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA
Westphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University