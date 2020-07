Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious home with all the amenities. Access to community Pool, Beach and Boat ramp with membership. Large lot with fenced in yard. Plenty of off street parking. Beautiful views from the back deck. Dog considered with pet fee and reference. Available July 27. TEXT Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule a showing. Refer to Monroe Manor when inquiring