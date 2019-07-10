Amenities

Enjoy this quiet setting in Stevensville. First Floor Condo, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this GORGEOUS condo is in MOVE IN condition. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. This condo offers PLENTY of parking and SUPER convenient location. Convenient to the Bay Bridge (3) Miles

Easy commute to:

Naval Academy (15.9 miles)

Downtown Annapolis (15.3 miles)

Anne Arundel Community College (15.2 miles)

Easton (29 miles)

Curtis Bay Coast Guard Station (29.3 miles)

Fort George Meade (31.9 miles)

Andrews AFB (46 miles)



The Home Features:

First Floor Access

Freshly painted

Deck

Eating Area

Community Pool,

Clubhouse

Ample Parking

Less than 5 minutes to the Bay Bridge, Restaurants, Shopping, and ALL that the Island life has to offer!! Welcome Home!

Renter pays for utilities

*NO SMOKING, ***Small Dog Allowed***



$45.00 application fee

1501 Marion Quimby Drive



No Cats Allowed



