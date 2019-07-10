Amenities
3 bed 2.0 bath Home Thompson Creek Town-homes - 3 bed 2.0 bath Home Thompson Creek Town-homes
Enjoy this quiet setting in Stevensville. First Floor Condo, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this GORGEOUS condo is in MOVE IN condition. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. This condo offers PLENTY of parking and SUPER convenient location. Convenient to the Bay Bridge (3) Miles
Convenient to Restaurants, Shopping, and ALL that the Island life has to offer!! Welcome Home!
Easy commute to:
Naval Academy (15.9 miles)
Downtown Annapolis (15.3 miles)
Anne Arundel Community College (15.2 miles)
Easton (29 miles)
Curtis Bay Coast Guard Station (29.3 miles)
Fort George Meade (31.9 miles)
Andrews AFB (46 miles)
The Home Features:
First Floor Access
Freshly painted
Deck
Eating Area
Community Pool,
Clubhouse
Ample Parking
Renter pays for utilities
*NO SMOKING, ***Small Dog Allowed***
$45.00 application fee
1501 Marion Quimby Drive
Apply Now:
https://keyrenter037.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cf626232-23a9-4e0a-a30d-d86c44bf2744&source=Website
No Cats Allowed
