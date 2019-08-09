134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

Home is barely 2yrs old - LIKE NEW Rental! Boasting spacious & open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the first level, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, 42in Cabinets, Island & Stainless Steel Appliances, expansive 1st level bedroom and 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level. Main level laundry room. Plenty of parking with 2 car rear entry garage and paved driveway. Custom paver patio and built in fire pit. Rent includes HOA fee , pool membership, and lawn service. Furnished 1st floor. NO PETS! Immediate Occupancy!