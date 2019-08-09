All apartments in Stevensville
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE

134 Allison Jane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

134 Allison Jane Drive, Stevensville, MD 21666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Home is barely 2yrs old - LIKE NEW Rental! Boasting spacious & open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the first level, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, 42in Cabinets, Island & Stainless Steel Appliances, expansive 1st level bedroom and 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level. Main level laundry room. Plenty of parking with 2 car rear entry garage and paved driveway. Custom paver patio and built in fire pit. Rent includes HOA fee , pool membership, and lawn service. Furnished 1st floor. NO PETS! Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE have any available units?
134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stevensville, MD.
What amenities does 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE have?
Some of 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stevensville.
Does 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 ALLISON JANE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
