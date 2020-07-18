45861 BETHFIELD WAY

Amenities

This like new townhouse in Elizabeth Hills is ready for you this summer, no need to wait! Outstanding finishes include hardwood on the main level and granite counters. The open floor plans offers plenty of room for cooking, gatherings, and working from home. From the dining area, sliding doors lead to the deck and fully fenced backyard. At the end of the day, head upstairs and sink into the luxurious soaking tub in the owner's suite. This space was made for relaxation! There are two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry on the upper level. If you're looking for a space to host a fun game night, the fully finished basement is perfect for you. The lower level offers a large rec room with access to the fenced in backyard, an office/den, and a full bath.