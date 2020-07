Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker refrigerator

Beautiful Waterfront - 3 bedroom 2.5 baths - 2 bed & 1.5 bath on main & 1 bed - 1 full bath on upper (could be a great master with a view). Master bedroom on main level with half bath. Huge deck and enclosed porch. Fireplace. Want to enjoy a water view? Well, this is it!!! Public pier. No grass cutting, owner will have grass cut.