Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This unit is available to view by picture only until after tenant vacates. It is a very nice remodeled unit with open concept. It features a washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Easy clean laminate floors. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent. Tenant pays electric. Certified lead free. Credit score of 600 or higher required along with verifiable employment. No pets or smoking.APPLICATION REGISTERED!