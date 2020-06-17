All apartments in Spring Ridge
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE

6125 Springwater Place · (301) 674-2929
Location

6125 Springwater Place, Spring Ridge, MD 21701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
pool
tennis court
Move in ready to this gorgeous second level condo! Two LARGE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will LOVE the gleaming hardwood floors in foyer, dining and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open living room. Enjoy sipping your morning coffee on the second level balcony off the family room. The kitchen has an opening to make a nice open concept! This is the sought after Spring Ridge community with tons of amenities! There are FOUR pools, tennis courts, soccer field, baseball field, tot lot, and much more. There are over 20 miles of walking paths around as well! NO City Taxes! Look no further, this home is just for you! This home is also listed for SALE in bright.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE have any available units?
6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE have?
Some of 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Ridge.
Does 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE offer parking?
No, 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE has a pool.
Does 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
