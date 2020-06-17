6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator playground pool tennis court

Move in ready to this gorgeous second level condo! Two LARGE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will LOVE the gleaming hardwood floors in foyer, dining and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open living room. Enjoy sipping your morning coffee on the second level balcony off the family room. The kitchen has an opening to make a nice open concept! This is the sought after Spring Ridge community with tons of amenities! There are FOUR pools, tennis courts, soccer field, baseball field, tot lot, and much more. There are over 20 miles of walking paths around as well! NO City Taxes! Look no further, this home is just for you! This home is also listed for SALE in bright.