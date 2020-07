Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Home will be open Thursday November 7th from 4 pm to 5 pm. This home has 2 bedroom on the upper level and 1 bedroom on the lower level, Stainless steel appliances in the kitchens, brand new dishwasher and refrigerator; Deck off the dining area; large fenced in backyard. Second kitchen in the basement with bedroom and roll-in shower for easy access.