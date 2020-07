Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well kept lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths End Unit Townhome with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, great lighting, fireplace and deck leading off of dining area. Basement has separate laundry room, bath, storage space and glass slider door leading to lovely patio. Just in time to rent this beauty to see the spring/summer flowers bloom.