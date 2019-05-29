9820 HILL ST

Amenities
Spacious renovated Colonial in sought-after Kensington with 4 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a 2-Car Garage. Hardwood floors on the Upper Level Bedrooms and on main level in LR, DR, Library/Den and Family Room with a wood-burning Fireplace. Other features include a separate Breakfast area off the Granite Kitchen with a gas range and microwave. Windows have been replaced and a finished Lower Level Recreation room that can be used as a media/game room, den/office and/or exercise area with a walk-out entrance. Super convenient location on a quiet street close to NIH, Bethesda Naval, I-495, schools, dining, shopping, MARC train and METRO.