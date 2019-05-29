All apartments in South Kensington
South Kensington, MD
9820 HILL ST
9820 HILL ST

9820 Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

9820 Hill Street, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
garage
Spacious renovated Colonial in sought-after Kensington with 4 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a 2-Car Garage. Hardwood floors on the Upper Level Bedrooms and on main level in LR, DR, Library/Den and Family Room with a wood-burning Fireplace. Other features include a separate Breakfast area off the Granite Kitchen with a gas range and microwave. Windows have been replaced and a finished Lower Level Recreation room that can be used as a media/game room, den/office and/or exercise area with a walk-out entrance. Super convenient location on a quiet street close to NIH, Bethesda Naval, I-495, schools, dining, shopping, MARC train and METRO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 HILL ST have any available units?
9820 HILL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 9820 HILL ST have?
Some of 9820 HILL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 HILL ST currently offering any rent specials?
9820 HILL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 HILL ST pet-friendly?
No, 9820 HILL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Kensington.
Does 9820 HILL ST offer parking?
Yes, 9820 HILL ST offers parking.
Does 9820 HILL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9820 HILL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 HILL ST have a pool?
No, 9820 HILL ST does not have a pool.
Does 9820 HILL ST have accessible units?
No, 9820 HILL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 HILL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 HILL ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 9820 HILL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9820 HILL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
