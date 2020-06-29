4316 APPLE ORCHARD LANE

Amenities

Fully Renovated Townhome Condo in Applegate. This stunning renovation includes, open and elegant first floor plan. The kitchen boasts lots of custom lighting, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are bright and spacious and Master bedroom has large closets and private full bath. There is a nice size deck overlooking the rear common area and parkland. All yard maintenance is taken care of by Condo Assoc. There is ample parking with one reserved space right out front. All lighting is high effieciency LED and there is a full size washer and dryer in unit.Vouchers Welcome!!