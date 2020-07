Amenities

Property Amenities

Over 1300 SF, all on one level! Large master bedroom with full master bath, large living/dining room, large eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry, professionally cleaned carpets, washer/dryer in unit. Ready for move-in. $58,000 per year minimum income requirement (or BAH to cover rent if military). Minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required. Application fee is $30 per applicant. Security Deposit is $1600. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property.