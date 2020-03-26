3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD

Amenities

**Vouchers Accepted** Gorgeous remodel in Marlowe Towers Condominiums. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the condo and a lovely gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two huge Bedrooms with larger double pane windows for plenty of natural light. Master Bedroom has a larger than life walk-in closet and space to fit a KING. Live close to the city with all of the amenities of a suburban lifestyle. Dine in or eat out all types of cultural cuisine to tantalize your tasted buds. Marlowe Height Shopping Center is just across the street. Minutes to the Capital Beltway, MGM Casino and the Tanger Outlets. Make this your Home Sweet Home