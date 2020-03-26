All apartments in Silver Hill
3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD

3825 Saint Barnabas Road · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

**Vouchers Accepted** Gorgeous remodel in Marlowe Towers Condominiums. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the condo and a lovely gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two huge Bedrooms with larger double pane windows for plenty of natural light. Master Bedroom has a larger than life walk-in closet and space to fit a KING. Live close to the city with all of the amenities of a suburban lifestyle. Dine in or eat out all types of cultural cuisine to tantalize your tasted buds. Marlowe Height Shopping Center is just across the street. Minutes to the Capital Beltway, MGM Casino and the Tanger Outlets. Make this your Home Sweet Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have any available units?
3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
Is 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Hill.
Does 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD offer parking?
No, 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have a pool?
No, 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
