3807 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD 20746 Suitland-Silver Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Must see!! Lovely two bedroom, two walk in closets and one bath unit with spacious balcony. Laundry facility in building. All utilities included except electric. Pool and tot lots/playground. Well maintained community close to shopping and public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3807 SAINT BARNABAS RD have any available units?
3807 SAINT BARNABAS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3807 SAINT BARNABAS RD have?
Some of 3807 SAINT BARNABAS RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 SAINT BARNABAS RD currently offering any rent specials?
3807 SAINT BARNABAS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.