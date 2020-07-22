Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Shady Side, MD with washer-dryers

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1502 ELLINGTON DR
1502 Ellington Drive, Shady Side, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape code house for rent in Columbia Beach--a private, water oriented community. Freshly painted in neutral colors, this house is ready to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Shady Side

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN

1 of 9

Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.
Results within 5 miles of Shady Side

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
3548 SARATOGA AVENUE
3548 Saratoga Avenue, Annapolis Neck, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1566 sqft
Charming updated 4BR/2BA home one house away from the water nestling in the quiet water-privileged community of Arundel on the Bay.
Results within 10 miles of Shady Side
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
19 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,558
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
28 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,445
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
13 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,076
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
20 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,594
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 01:22 AM
22 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
978 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
22 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,448
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
5 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
21 DEAN STREET
21 Dean Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1060 sqft
Welcome to this charming, upgraded 2 bed, 1.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
916 KING JAMES LANDING ROAD
916 King James Landing Road, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2636 sqft
Stunning brick colonial home with a contemporary flare has been upgraded throughout in meticulous detail! This light filled, 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE
8 South Cherry Grove Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1142 sqft
Rare affordable opportunity in the vibrant West Street corridor. Unique spacious semi-detached home with loft. Hardwoods on main level. Kitchen with breakfast nook, ceramic floors and stainless appliances. Open concept dining and living rooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
657 BURTONS COVE WAY #9
657 Burtons Cove Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PICS COMING SOON! NEW QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS! SS APPLIANCES! GAS STOVE! 2 MASTER BEDROOMS! MID LEVEL CONDO IN A GREAT LOCATION! 5 MIN FROM DOWN TOWN,MALL SHOPPING AND HOSPITAL! FRESHLY PAINTED W/ NEUTRAL GREY WALLS! FIRE PLACE! BALCONY! SECURED

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
141 WEST ST #402
141 West Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Rare Opportunity -Brand New Penthouse Available Downtown Annapolis with Private Terrace! West 141 Condominium, built by Bozzuto, is situated in the Heart of the Annapolis Arts District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Shady Side, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Shady Side offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Shady Side. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Shady Side can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Anne Arundel County Apartments

