Top floor unit in sought after Fairwinds Community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and gas heat! Balcony overlooks courtyard. Close to shopping, Quiet Waters, and Downtown Annapolis! Smaller pets considered case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
Is 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
