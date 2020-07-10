/
apartments with washer dryer
66 Apartments for rent in Annapolis Neck, MD with washer-dryer
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/23/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.
3454 COHASSET AVE
3454 Cohassett Avenue, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Corner property with fenced double lot, plenty of storage for your boat and vehicles and suv. Community beach, boat ramp , piers and dock with boat slips. Small pets considered.
11 POPLAR POINT ROAD
11 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This distinctive property maximizes outdoor living with a heated inground pool and spa, screened porch, decks, patios and gardens within a landscaped perimeter and also benefits from 2-zone geothermal heating and air.
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,484
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,481
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
313 Bright Light Ct
313 Bright Light Ct, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4071 sqft
Bright Light - Property Id: 305220 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305220 Property Id 305220 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5877171)
Londontowne
1510 ARUNDEL ROAD
1510 Arundel Road, Edgewater, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Walk to the water! Less than one block to the beach, marina and playground. Wonderful water privileges throughout the community. Three finished levels including a basement with heated floors.
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.
7 MILKSHAKE LN
7 Milkshake Lane, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished 2nd floor apartment is waiting for you. One queen bed and two double beds. Plenty of closet space. Great room has living/dining/office combo. Covered front porch with chairs to relax on. Separate entrance from the landlord downstairs.
8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE
8 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Affordable 2 bedroom rental in Annapolis with great ammenites- pool, tennis, grills- condo fee paid by owner includes gas heat, snow and trash removal, parking, common area maintenance and more! Minutes to downtown Annapolis and great for
2704 SUMMERVIEW WAY #201
2704 Summerview Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors.
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
982 Yachtsman Way
982 Yachtsman Way, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 04/10/20 Cute end unit unit in Mariners Point - Property Id: 237878 Great unit unit home in the Mariners Point Community. Three Bedrooms and 2 and half baths. A Community club with a swimming pool is an extra bonus.
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
905 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
905 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4480 sqft
Eastport City Living - Walk to everything, restaurant Vin 909 next door, Neutral 2BR, 2BA unit. Up stairs large loft bedroom with full bath. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS(DO NOT ASK), NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
