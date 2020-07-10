/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM
16 Apartments for rent in Deale, MD with washer-dryer
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5510 BERKLEY MANOR LANE
5510 Berkley Manor Lane, Deale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2636 sqft
This beautiful 4BR 3.5BA Colonial in a water access community has everything you need! Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen with Deck off the back and a fully fenced back yard.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN
1 of 9
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.
Results within 1 mile of Deale
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1502 ELLINGTON DR
1502 Ellington Drive, Shady Side, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape code house for rent in Columbia Beach--a private, water oriented community. Freshly painted in neutral colors, this house is ready to move in.
Results within 5 miles of Deale
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9336 SEA OAT COURT
9336 Sea Oat Court, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Great townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. New paint and carpet throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4005 5TH STREET
4005 5th Street, North Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
This is a duplex one bedroom home. The sq footage is showing for the larger unit attached. The sq footage for this unit is approx 950. Large eat in kitchen and deck off kitchen with fenced yard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4010 3RD STREET
4010 3rd Street, North Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
13772 sqft
2 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment. Combo living & dining room. Dishwasher & stack washer & dryer. Heat pump & central a/c. NO PETS!!
Results within 10 miles of Deale
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/23/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Londontowne
1510 ARUNDEL ROAD
1510 Arundel Road, Edgewater, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Walk to the water! Less than one block to the beach, marina and playground. Wonderful water privileges throughout the community. Three finished levels including a basement with heated floors.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3454 COHASSET AVE
3454 Cohassett Avenue, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Corner property with fenced double lot, plenty of storage for your boat and vehicles and suv. Community beach, boat ramp , piers and dock with boat slips. Small pets considered.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2320 FOREST RIDGE TERRACE
2320 Forest Ridge Terrace, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
Luxurious 2 level END unit condo w/ open spacious floor plan. 1 car garage, Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, Granite, Ceramic tile, SS Appliances, 9 ft. Ceilings, Balcony, Over 2600 finished Square Feet.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
11 POPLAR POINT ROAD
11 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This distinctive property maximizes outdoor living with a heated inground pool and spa, screened porch, decks, patios and gardens within a landscaped perimeter and also benefits from 2-zone geothermal heating and air.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
101 COLONY XING
101 Colony Crossing, Anne Arundel County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Elegant home with 2-sty foyer, large kitchen, family room w/gas fireplace. owners suite, Sunny lower levelwith fully finished rec room and additional guest bedroom and bath. Washer/Dryer main level (units in master closet not for use).
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7011 BRISCOE TURN ROAD
7011 Briscoe Turn Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4234 sqft
2300 SF 2BR, 1BA lower level apartment. The entire first floor of a Builders model home and built with the best of everything. Cherry cabinets, granite counters w/ 16' raised wrap around bar, huge kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
4700 OX CART ROAD
4700 Ox Cart Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2740 sqft
Enjoy your privacy in this beautiful colonial. So many amenities! Gourmet kit w/ stainless appl, travertine & hdwd flooring, large gas FP, master bed w/sitting rm & super bath that incl a walk-in shower.
1 of 42
Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON