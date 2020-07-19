Apartment List
/
MD
/
chesapeake beach
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 19 2020 at 11:37 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Beach, MD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Beach offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afte... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
2320 FOREST RIDGE TERRACE
2320 Forest Ridge Terrace, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
Luxurious 2 level END unit condo w/ open spacious floor plan. 1 car garage, Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, Granite, Ceramic tile, SS Appliances, 9 ft. Ceilings, Balcony, Over 2600 finished Square Feet.
Results within 1 mile of Chesapeake Beach

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
3700 BEDFORD DRIVE
3700 Bedford Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2086 sqft
Beautiful three level garage town home in the San Francisco by the Bay community. 9 foot ceilings, superbath, and 42" cabinets. Only blocks away from the bay, beaches, boardwalk, restaurants and much more!! Immediate occupancy. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4010 3RD STREET
4010 3rd Street, North Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
13772 sqft
2 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment. Combo living & dining room. Dishwasher & stack washer & dryer. Heat pump & central a/c. NO PETS!!
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Beach

1 of 18

Last updated February 20 at 09:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4700 OX CART ROAD
4700 Ox Cart Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2740 sqft
Enjoy your privacy in this beautiful colonial. So many amenities! Gourmet kit w/ stainless appl, travertine & hdwd flooring, large gas FP, master bed w/sitting rm & super bath that incl a walk-in shower.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Beach

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
518 SALISBURY PLACE
518 Salisbury Place, Prince Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2048 sqft
Location, Location, location....Very close to Shopping malls, Groceries, Restaurants, Hospital and other Medical facilities, Schools, Library, Aquatic Center and more....

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
10320 WILD GOOSE WAY
10320 Wild Goose Way, Dunkirk, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2536 sqft
No HOA. Water access community. The community borders on the Patuxent River and offers a boat ramp for members of the neighborhood civic association. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind lakefront home in Northern Calvert County on 3.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
290 CAMBRIDGE PL
290 Cambridge Place, Prince Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Pets okay (case by case basis)!! SOUGHT AFTER CHAPLINE PLACE, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! Well kept 4BR, 3 1/2 BA Townhome features an open flr plan in KIT & LR. Sep. Dining Room. New flooring in KIT & Foyer.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
3209 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD
3209 Holland Cliffs Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1274 sqft
The Carraige House at 3209 Holland Cliffs Rd. Wonderful 2BR, 2BA with river views. Attention to detail is amazing. Entry level is perfect for an office or reading nook, plus a full bath, coat closet and laundry.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1502 ELLINGTON DR
1502 Ellington Drive, Shady Side, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape code house for rent in Columbia Beach--a private, water oriented community. Freshly painted in neutral colors, this house is ready to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
7011 BRISCOE TURN ROAD
7011 Briscoe Turn Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4234 sqft
2300 SF 2BR, 1BA lower level apartment. The entire first floor of a Builders model home and built with the best of everything. Cherry cabinets, granite counters w/ 16' raised wrap around bar, huge kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN

1 of 9

Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Chesapeake Beach, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Beach offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Beach. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Beach can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Chesapeake Beach 3 Bedroom ApartmentsChesapeake Beach Apartments with Balconies
Chesapeake Beach Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDCalverton, MDEaston, MDCloverly, MDMitchellville, MDBensville, MDRiviera Beach, MD
Kettering, MDFort Hunt, VAChesapeake Ranch Estates, MDEdgemere, MDBryans Road, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDFriendly, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University