apartments with washer dryer
92 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Arnold
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,654
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Arnold
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
332 TERNWING DR
332 Ternwing Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AUGUST 1! COME SEE THIS RECENTLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME!PLENTY OF PARKING! BROADNECK SCHOOL DISTRICT! PROPERTY SHOWS VERY WELL! EASY ACCESS TO 50! FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFESSINALLY CLEANED!MULTI YEAR RENTAL OPTION! 1 LEVEL
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
328 ROSSLARE DRIVE
328 Rosslare Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 328 ROSSLARE DRIVE in Arnold. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
184 CAMPUS GREEN DRIVE
184 Campus Green Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2550 sqft
Beautiful, updated single family home featuring three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, hardwood floors, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, a large lower level family room, one car garage and generous fenced yard.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
427 GLEN VIEW COURT
427 Glenview Court, Arnold, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3156 sqft
House will be available starting July 15. Beautifully renovated five (possible 6) bedroom home with open floor concept. Finished basement with wet bar with outside access to the backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
531 BROADWATER RD
531 Broadwater Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spectacular, unobstructed views across the Magothy River to Dobbins Island & Gibson Island, this Dream House is for people who love Bay Life! Relax next to the beautiful WATERSIDE POOL with plenty of sun or under the cool shade of tall trees on this
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1206 STONEWOOD COURT
1206 Stonewood Court, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1360 sqft
3BR HOME IN WHISPERING WOODS**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**THIS HOME COULD USE AN INTERIOR PAINT JOB (WE WOULD SUPPLY THE PAINT) AND OTHER UPDATES THE OWNER WOULD PREFER NOT TO DO AT THIS TIME, SO IT DOES NOT SHOW
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1911 Fohner Place
1911 Fohner Place, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Setting Arnold-Broadneck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car/Gar Split Entry Arnold, MD.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,484
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
20 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Last updated July 10 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,559
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
5 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,481
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
313 Bright Light Ct
313 Bright Light Ct, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4071 sqft
Bright Light - Property Id: 305220 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305220 Property Id 305220 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5877171)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
814 Woods Rd
814 Woods Road, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1136 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Pasadena! - Huge 4 Bed/2Bath SFH in Pasadena! Walk inside to this split level home to your living room with hardwood floors and nice natural light! Open to the dining room and has direct access to your big deck with access to
