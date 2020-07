Amenities

Price Reduction!! Move in and be Home for the Holidays! Fresh Paint and New Carpet will be Installed Prior to Move-in...This Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath is Available for Immediate Occupancy... Conveniently Located Minutes from DC Making it Ideal for Commuters with Easy Access to Metro and Bus Lines. Off-street Parking for 2 vehicles, Open Floor-plan with Natural Light, Plenty of Storage, Washer/Dryer. Accepting Section - 8 Housing Vouchers.