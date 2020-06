Amenities

8661 Greenbelt Road T2 Available 07/01/20 2 bed 1 bath - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED***



This unit is located in Greenbelt MD seconds from Greenbelt Rd. Spacious, vibrant, and sunny can only describe this spacious home. Entertain in the large living area with separate dinning room. The unit also offers an in unit W/D and two large bedrooms.



Don’t wait! This gem will not last long, contact Urban to Suburban Property Management to learn more today!



12 month lease min.

$45 Application fee

All utilities included

First month & security deposit req.



