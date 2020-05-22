All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

8645 Greenbelt Rd

8645 Greenbelt Rd
Location

8645 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD 20770
Goddard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious Greenbelt Condo available for rent - Property Id: 266525

Available immediately! Remodeled April 2020 - 1 bedroom, 1 bath , 1022 sq feet top floor Chelsea Woods condo in Greenbelt. MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL MONTHLY UTILITIES (water, gas, electric)! This spacious condo has fresh paint throughout, new carpet, new bathroom floors, new doors and full size washer and dryer in unit. Sliding glass door leads to an enclosed/carpeted balcony/sun room. Spacious bedroom includes 2 closets (including walk-in). Kitchen has gas stove & dishwasher.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266525
Property Id 266525

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 Greenbelt Rd have any available units?
8645 Greenbelt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 8645 Greenbelt Rd have?
Some of 8645 Greenbelt Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8645 Greenbelt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8645 Greenbelt Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 Greenbelt Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8645 Greenbelt Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 8645 Greenbelt Rd offer parking?
No, 8645 Greenbelt Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8645 Greenbelt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8645 Greenbelt Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 Greenbelt Rd have a pool?
No, 8645 Greenbelt Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8645 Greenbelt Rd have accessible units?
No, 8645 Greenbelt Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 Greenbelt Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8645 Greenbelt Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8645 Greenbelt Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8645 Greenbelt Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

