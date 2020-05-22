7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY

Amenities

Price Reduced.....Great Town home to rent...only 4 years old. 4 Levels and an open floor plan. 5 bedrooms...one on main level with a full bathroom. another bedroom on roof top level with a full bathroom....great for watching the sun rise and set. Master bedroom with master bath and two other bedrooms on 3rd level. 2nd level features open kitchen with stainless steel appliance, an island with double sinks, granite counters, pendant and recess lights overhead, lots of cabinets, sliding glass doors that lead to balcony. Spacious living room. Wood flooring and carpet through out home, ceiling fans, rear entry 2 car garage and more. Near NASA, Greenbelt metro, BW Parkway/295 and Beltway/495. *This home is also for sale/MDPG547160*