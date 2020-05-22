All apartments in Seabrook
Find more places like 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seabrook, MD
/
7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY

7210 Wood Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seabrook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7210 Wood Meadow Way, Seabrook, MD 20706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price Reduced.....Great Town home to rent...only 4 years old. 4 Levels and an open floor plan. 5 bedrooms...one on main level with a full bathroom. another bedroom on roof top level with a full bathroom....great for watching the sun rise and set. Master bedroom with master bath and two other bedrooms on 3rd level. 2nd level features open kitchen with stainless steel appliance, an island with double sinks, granite counters, pendant and recess lights overhead, lots of cabinets, sliding glass doors that lead to balcony. Spacious living room. Wood flooring and carpet through out home, ceiling fans, rear entry 2 car garage and more. Near NASA, Greenbelt metro, BW Parkway/295 and Beltway/495. *This home is also for sale/MDPG547160*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY have any available units?
7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY have?
Some of 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY offers parking.
Does 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY have a pool?
No, 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7210 WOOD MEADOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd
Seabrook, MD 20706

Similar Pages

Seabrook 2 BedroomsSeabrook Apartments with Balcony
Seabrook Apartments with PoolSeabrook Dog Friendly Apartments
Seabrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VA
Brooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College