Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

8265 MARY LEE LANE

8265 Mary Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8265 Mary Lee Lane, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available immediately. Renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhome with brand new carpet and paint throughout. Fully updated kitchen with new countertops and newer appliances. 2 large rooms with multiple uses - dining space, living room or family room. Laundry in unit; both washer and dryer are brand new. Large pantry or storage close on main level. Walk out to rear fenced yard with walk way and shed. 3 bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom with master bath and additional full bath in upper level. Close to routes 95, 29, 1, 32, 200 and more. Ideal location for either Baltimore or Washington commuters. Many shopping choices and restaurants nearby including~Wegmans and Columbia Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8265 MARY LEE LANE have any available units?
8265 MARY LEE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
What amenities does 8265 MARY LEE LANE have?
Some of 8265 MARY LEE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8265 MARY LEE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8265 MARY LEE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8265 MARY LEE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8265 MARY LEE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 8265 MARY LEE LANE offer parking?
No, 8265 MARY LEE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8265 MARY LEE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8265 MARY LEE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8265 MARY LEE LANE have a pool?
No, 8265 MARY LEE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8265 MARY LEE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8265 MARY LEE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8265 MARY LEE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8265 MARY LEE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8265 MARY LEE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8265 MARY LEE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
