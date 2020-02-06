8265 MARY LEE LANE

Amenities

Available immediately. Renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhome with brand new carpet and paint throughout. Fully updated kitchen with new countertops and newer appliances. 2 large rooms with multiple uses - dining space, living room or family room. Laundry in unit; both washer and dryer are brand new. Large pantry or storage close on main level. Walk out to rear fenced yard with walk way and shed. 3 bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom with master bath and additional full bath in upper level. Close to routes 95, 29, 1, 32, 200 and more. Ideal location for either Baltimore or Washington commuters. Many shopping choices and restaurants nearby including~Wegmans and Columbia Mall.