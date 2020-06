Amenities

Beautiful townhouse with 3 Bedroom 1 full 1 half bath, Townhome. Recently renovated, will clean and repaint before the new lease starts. Located on a great school region. Backyard is close to Hammond Park and Schools. Large utility room with space for storage. Must have good credit and references. Credit application $45 per adult, security deposit $1900. Email the agent/owner for appointment.