Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

10604 DELFIELD COURT

10604 Delfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

10604 Delfield Court, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***It's Tenants Occupied ! Restricted Showing Time - Sunday From 4 To 5 PM Until Further Notice ***This cozy townhouse is perfect for those looking to settle into a quiet neighborhood. Includes 3 bedrooms that can accommodate your family, or be repurposed to suit your needs. Features a spacious living room, finished basement, and a patio leading to a large, private backyard. It is ideally situated near I-95 and 29 for an easy commute. Close to a lovely park and great schools. **Credit Check Required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10604 DELFIELD COURT have any available units?
10604 DELFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
Is 10604 DELFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10604 DELFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10604 DELFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10604 DELFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 10604 DELFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 10604 DELFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10604 DELFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10604 DELFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10604 DELFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 10604 DELFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10604 DELFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 10604 DELFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10604 DELFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10604 DELFIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10604 DELFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10604 DELFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

