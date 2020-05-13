10604 DELFIELD COURT

Amenities

***It's Tenants Occupied ! Restricted Showing Time - Sunday From 4 To 5 PM Until Further Notice ***This cozy townhouse is perfect for those looking to settle into a quiet neighborhood. Includes 3 bedrooms that can accommodate your family, or be repurposed to suit your needs. Features a spacious living room, finished basement, and a patio leading to a large, private backyard. It is ideally situated near I-95 and 29 for an easy commute. Close to a lovely park and great schools. **Credit Check Required**