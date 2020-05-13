All apartments in Savage
8179 ASPENWOOD WAY
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

8179 ASPENWOOD WAY

8179 Aspenwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

8179 Aspenwood Way, Savage, MD 20794
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in immediately! Newly renovated end unit with brand new carpet, paint, and stainless steel appliances. All new kitchen and bathrooms! Brand new HVAC unit with additional wall units to efficiently heat and cool and help with electric bills. Master BR has a private bath and a huge loft area perfect for an office or work out room. Finished basement can be used as a 4th BR with walk out level to a patio and a brand new full bath. Newer washer/dryer. New deck, end unit, quiet development. Close to NSA, Baltimore, Washington, Annapolis, Columbia. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY have any available units?
8179 ASPENWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MD.
What amenities does 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY have?
Some of 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8179 ASPENWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY offer parking?
No, 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY have a pool?
No, 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8179 ASPENWOOD WAY has units with air conditioning.
