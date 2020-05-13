8179 ASPENWOOD WAY

Amenities

Move in immediately! Newly renovated end unit with brand new carpet, paint, and stainless steel appliances. All new kitchen and bathrooms! Brand new HVAC unit with additional wall units to efficiently heat and cool and help with electric bills. Master BR has a private bath and a huge loft area perfect for an office or work out room. Finished basement can be used as a 4th BR with walk out level to a patio and a brand new full bath. Newer washer/dryer. New deck, end unit, quiet development. Close to NSA, Baltimore, Washington, Annapolis, Columbia. Must see!