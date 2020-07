Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Any Realtor From Any Company Can Show this Home.Fresh paint on all 3 levels. Carpet is approx 1 yr old, replaced kitchen cabinets to shaker style, Deck off kit & backs to trees, LL Fam Rm w/ wood burning fire/pl, 2 full baths, including master ba.Good credit & landlord history needed* One pet on case by case w/ extra deposit & $25/mo extra rent*No aggressive breeds(ex rots, dober, mastif, german shep) Call any Realtor w/ any company to see*Agent has a financial interest in this home