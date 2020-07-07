All apartments in Rossville
9571 SHIREWOOD COURT
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

9571 SHIREWOOD COURT

9571 Shirewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

9571 Shirewood Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...Fresh Paint~Neutral Decor~Corner Unit affording Plenty of Natural Light. 2nd Entrance opens Main Level Patio. 2 Spacious BRs..Master BR offers Not One BUT Two Walk In Closets--Abundance of Storage Space! Open/Airy Floor Plan...LR/DR Combo+Breakfast Room w/Bar overlooking Updated Kitchen. Full Size Washer-Dryer in Oversized Utility Room w/Shelving and Plenty of Additional Storage Space for 'Stuff'. Convenient Location~Minutes from I95-Franklin Square-Shopping-White Marsh & The Avenue~Eateries-Health Club-Library & More! PLEASE use Assigned Parking Place #12-A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT have any available units?
9571 SHIREWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT have?
Some of 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9571 SHIREWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT has accessible units.
Does 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9571 SHIREWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

