9571 SHIREWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...Fresh Paint~Neutral Decor~Corner Unit affording Plenty of Natural Light. 2nd Entrance opens Main Level Patio. 2 Spacious BRs..Master BR offers Not One BUT Two Walk In Closets--Abundance of Storage Space! Open/Airy Floor Plan...LR/DR Combo+Breakfast Room w/Bar overlooking Updated Kitchen. Full Size Washer-Dryer in Oversized Utility Room w/Shelving and Plenty of Additional Storage Space for 'Stuff'. Convenient Location~Minutes from I95-Franklin Square-Shopping-White Marsh & The Avenue~Eateries-Health Club-Library & More! PLEASE use Assigned Parking Place #12-A