8 Bohn Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Text "RENT8" to 443-315-2274 for additional information. Interior pictures coming soon!



Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Franklin Ridge Community. Close to I-95/695 and the Avenue at White Marsh. Walking distance to Franklin Square Hospital. House details are as follows:



-Top Floor: 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Extra large master bedroom with two sizable closets and private bathroom that gives you the space you deserve.



-Main Floor: Kitchen/Dining Area/Living Room. Large living area with sliding glass doors to the backyard and patio.



- Lower Level: Finished level with private room for a third bedroom or office. This level also includes a secondary living space, half bathroom and laundry/storage room.



- Central heat and air conditioning.

- Never worry about parking! Designated spot directly in front of the house.

- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, monthly, or as you go as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.



Our contractors are working diligently now to finish the interior. Pictures will be available in 1-2 weeks. At that time we can also schedule showings.