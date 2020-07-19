All apartments in Rossville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8 Bohn Court - 1

8 Bohn Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Bohn Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Text "RENT8" to 443-315-2274 for additional information. Interior pictures coming soon!

Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Franklin Ridge Community. Close to I-95/695 and the Avenue at White Marsh. Walking distance to Franklin Square Hospital. House details are as follows:

-Top Floor: 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Extra large master bedroom with two sizable closets and private bathroom that gives you the space you deserve.

-Main Floor: Kitchen/Dining Area/Living Room. Large living area with sliding glass doors to the backyard and patio.

- Lower Level: Finished level with private room for a third bedroom or office. This level also includes a secondary living space, half bathroom and laundry/storage room.

- Central heat and air conditioning.
- Never worry about parking! Designated spot directly in front of the house.
- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, monthly, or as you go as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.

Our contractors are working diligently now to finish the interior. Pictures will be available in 1-2 weeks. At that time we can also schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Bohn Court - 1 have any available units?
8 Bohn Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 8 Bohn Court - 1 have?
Some of 8 Bohn Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Bohn Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Bohn Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Bohn Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8 Bohn Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 8 Bohn Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8 Bohn Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 8 Bohn Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Bohn Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Bohn Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 8 Bohn Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Bohn Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8 Bohn Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Bohn Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Bohn Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Bohn Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Bohn Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
