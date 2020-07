Amenities

**FREE RENT through 12/15/18, balance of December rent and security deposit due at lease signing** Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 full, 2 half bath home! BRAND NEW paint and carpet! BRAND NEW vinyl flooring. BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances. Both have baths have new toilets and vanities! Just NEW NEW NEW all throughout this move in ready home! This one won't last. Come see today! Professionally managed. Pets okay case by case. Additional fees applied for approved application.